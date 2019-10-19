Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and the addition of two new ones.

Deputies say Willie Cheaves Jr., 42, was arrested Tuesday on robbery and drug possession charges. He is being held at the Manatee County Jail on bond totaling $48,000.

The sheriff’s office says Troy Matthews, 35, is wanted for grand theft and violation of drug court. Chase Linstrom, 25, is wanted for trafficking in stolen property and violation of probation.

Authorities are still searching for four other suspects:

Sarah Crocker, 43, is wanted for contempt of court, driving while under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash with an injury.

Paul Henry, 39, is wanted for armed robbery.

Aaron Gordon, 24, is wanted for violation of probation, trafficking in stolen property and giving false information to a pawn broker.

Kashema Montgomery, 40, is wanted for family service fraud and violation of probation.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.