Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. One new suspect has been added this week.

Deputies say Sarah Crocker, 43, is wanted for contempt of court, driving while under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash with an injury.

Authorities are also looking for five other suspects:

Paul Henry, 39, is wanted for armed robbery.

Anthony Alarcon, 24, is wanted for sale of fentanyl and sale of fraudulent substance.

Willie Cheaves Jr., 42, is wanted for robbery, violation of a domestic violence injunction, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest without violence.

Aaron Gordon, 24, is wanted for violation of probation, trafficking in stolen property and giving false information to a pawn broker.

Kashema Montgomery, 40, is wanted for family service fraud and violation of probation.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.