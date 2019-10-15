An elderly couple is dead. Police investigating suspected murder-suicide in Sarasota

SHARE COPY LINK

Sarasota Police Department officers are investigating a suspected murder-suicide on Tuesday.

An elderly man and woman were found dead at a residence in the 1200 block of 32nd Street in Sarasota, according to police.

Investigators say that the incident appears to be isolated, and the public is not in danger.

The street in front of the residence was blocked with crime scene tape on Tuesday afternoon as law enforcement investigated.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

We’re currently investigating the death of two elderly individuals, a man & woman, in the 1200 block of 32nd Street. At this time, the preliminary investigation appears this is a murder suicide. Officers believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger. pic.twitter.com/yZ8cIK1pp2 — SarasotaPD (@SarasotaPD) October 15, 2019

Another murder-suicide attempt involving an elderly couple occurred in Venice on Monday night.

In that incident, a 94-year-old Venice man Wayne S. Juhlin shot and killed his 80-year-old wife who suffered from dementia, according to the Venice Police Department. Juhlin told investigators that he also planned on taking his own life, but the gun malfunctioned.