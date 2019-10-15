Man, 94, shoots 80-year-old wife with dementia, cops say. He’s charged with murder

SHARE COPY LINK

A 94-year-old Venice man is charged with first-degree murder after he shot and killed his 80-year-old wife who suffered from dementia, according to the Venice Police Department.

About 7:22 p.m. Monday, police responding to a 911 call in the 6000 block of Aston Garden Drive found the woman dead from a gunshot wound. Her name was not released by police.

Police say the woman’s husband, Wayne S. Juhlin, was still on scene. A crime scene was established and Juhlin was taken to the police department for an interview.

Police say the Juhlin decided to end his wife’s life by shooting her. He said he planned to also kill himself but the gun malfunctioned, according to police.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Juhlin eventually called 911 to report that his wife was dead, police say.

Juhlin was booked into the Sarasota County jail on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder and remains in custody.