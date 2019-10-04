Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

SHARE COPY LINK

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and the addition of one new fugitive.

Deputies arrested Jennifer Kramer, 34, on Tuesday. She was wanted for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Paul Henry, 39, is wanted for armed robbery and was added to the list of featured fugitives.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to search for five other suspects:

▪ Anthony Alarcon, 24, is wanted for sale of fentanyl and sale of fraudulent substance.

▪ Willie Cheaves Jr., 42, is wanted for robbery, violation of a domestic violence injunction, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest without violence.

▪ Eddie Peterson, 44, is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, resisting arrest without violence, discharging a firearm in public, sale or delivery of a controlled substance and sale or delivery of cocaine.

▪ Aaron Gordon, 24, is wanted for violation of probation, trafficking in stolen property and giving false information to a pawn broker.

▪ Kashema Montgomery, 40, is wanted for family service fraud and violation of probation.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.