Woman in jail more than a week after cops say she gave disabled grandson fatal overdose

A Bradenton woman charged with intentionally giving her 30-year-old disabled grandson a fatal dose of drugs has been booked into jail after spending more than a week in a hospital.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Lillian Parks was released from a local hospital. Bradenton police said they took her to the Manatee County jail to be booked.

Police were called to Park’s home at the Carlton Arms apartments on Sept. 22 after Joel Park’s sister found him dead.

Lillian Parks admitted to police that she gave her grandson the drugs with the intention of killing him because she thought she would be dying soon and there would be no one to take care of him, police said.

But according to police and neighbors, Joel Parks was not physically disabled and was functional. Because of an accident he suffered as a child, however, he had the mindset of a child and therefore required adult supervision and care.