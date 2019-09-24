Woman says she killed disabled grandson with drug overdose, Bradenton cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Bradenton man was intentionally killed by a fatal drug overdose, according to Bradenton Police Department. Police say the man’s grandmother and guardian told them she killed her grandson because she is near death and there was no one else who could take care of him.

Joel Parks, 30, was found dead around noon on Sunday at an apartment in the 5100 block of Riverfront Drive.

Parks, who suffered from a disability and was unable to care for himself, resided at the apartment with his grandmother and legal guardian, Lillian Parks.

Parks’ grandmother told responding officers that she had purposely overdosed her grandson with the intention of ending his life, according to the police department.

She also told officers that she believes she is dying soon and that there would be no one left to care for Parks when she was gone.

Lillian Parks was taken into custody and is currently under medical care for treatment and evaluation, according to the police department.

A homicide investigation is ongoing and charges are forthcoming, police said on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the case can call Bradenton Police Department Detective Adrian Meridan at 941-932-9326. Information can also be emailed to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous tip thru the web at manateecrimestoppers.com.