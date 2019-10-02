He stole the goods. She helped sell them. Couple charged after car burglaries, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Sarasota couple has been arrested after the husband burglarized vehicles in a Bradenton neighborhood and the wife helped pawn the stolen goods, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The break-ins occurred early Saturday in the Hunter’s Grove subdivision in the area of 41st Court East in Bradenton.

Surveillance photos captured a suspect getting out of a pickup truck and entering several vehicles and attempting to enter several others. He also used a garage door opener inside one car to gain access to a garage and steal tools, according to the sheriff’s office.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Surveillance photos captured a burglary suspect entering cars in a Bradenton subdivision. Provided Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Photos of the suspect were shared on social media, and, with the help of tips from the public, detectives were able to identify 27-year-old Joseph McQuillen as the burglar.

Law enforcement then learned that Joseph’s wife, Lindsey McQuillen, 26, was helping him pawn the stolen goods.

The McQuillens were located and arrested at their Sarasota residence with the help of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph McQuillen faces three counts of burglary and Lindsey McQuillen is charged with dealing in stolen property and defrauding a pawn broker.

The McQuillens were arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.