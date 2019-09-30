Deputies are on the hunt for a car burglar. They have his photograph

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are on the hunt for a burglar who struck the Hunter’s Grove subdivision early Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said the burglar may be responsible for several break-ins in the area.

Deputies say a male suspect was captured on surveillance photos wearing light-colored clothing, a flat-brimmed hat and black slides He has has tattoos on his left forearm.

The suspect was seen with several others riding around in a pickup truck just after 3 a.m. and the suspect can be observed getting out of the truck and entering a vehicle in the 7800 block of 41st Court East and then attempted to gain entry into two other vehicles, deputies say.

According to the sheriff’s office, the same suspect then walked next door, entered another vehicle and then used the garage door opener to get inside the home’s garage where he took several tools and carried them back to the pickup truck.

Anyone with information on this case, or is possibly an unknown victim related to this case, can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477. Tips can also be sent anonymously to manateecrimestoppers.com.