Convicted felon and juvenile arrested for murder, cops say

Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 26-year-old man earlier this year, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Ramos was killed March 8 in the 2100 block of Banneker Way. Soon after, Sean Thomas, a 21-year-old convicted felon, and Davion Lee, 17, became persons of interest in the case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thomas was arrested one week after the Ramos’s death on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and Lee was arrested on a aprobation violation charge. While in custody, both denied knowing Ramos, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives searched Thomas’s phone, which revealed he and Lee had two handguns just days prior to the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives say GPS data also showed that Lee and Thomas were together and less than 100 feet from Ramos’s home on the day he was killed.

Ballistic testing of guns Lee and Thomas had showed they were used to kill Ramos, detectives said.

Detectives say the motive for the killing was revenge related to a previous robbery, but they believe there may be more information the public may know. Anyone with information can call 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

Both Thomas and Lee are charged with murder and are being held without bond.

Thomas is currently in the Manatee County jail on unrelated charges and Lee is in the Sarasota County jail.