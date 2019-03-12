Sarasota man’s death was murder, police say. A reward is being offered for information

A Sarasota man’s death is now being investigated as a murder.
On Friday, Christopher Rashad Ramos, 26, was found deceased inside a home on the 2100 block of Banneker Way in Sarasota.
Deputies had received reports of a shooting at the residence.
“At this time, detectives are actively pursuing any and all investigative leads to identify the suspect(s) involved,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release Tuesday. “Detectives are urging members of the public to come forward if they have any information related to the incident.”
The sheriff’s office held a press briefing on the case on Friday and asked that community members come forward.
Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 941-366-TIPS.
Citizens can also call the Criminal Investigations Section of the sheriff’s office at 941-861-4900.
