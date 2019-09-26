Victim put gun to his mouth before he was killed, cops say. But who pulled the trigger?

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man shot to death earlier this week in East Manatee had put the gun to his mouth and demanded that a woman pull the trigger, before it went off and killed him. Investigators have identified the woman as a “suspect” in the death, but they are not certain about who pulled the trigger, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The report, made available Thursday morning, identified the victim as Sean Robitaille, 26. The suspect’s name is not listed.

No arrests have been made in the case.

About 5:45 p.m. Sunday, deputies responding to a report of a shooting found Robitaille with a gunshot wound to the mouth, in a residence in the 6300 block of Glen Abbey Lane.

In a news release Monday, the sheriff’s office said others were inside the residence and that Robitaille was acting “erratic and was making threats to harm himself and others.”

The incident report offers more details about what investigators say happened.

According to the report, deputies found Robitaille in a front bedroom of the house with a gunshot wound to the mouth.

The suspect told deputies that Robitaille had threatened to kill everyone in the house and, “hunt down her family if she didn’t shoot him,” the report states.

The suspect told deputies that Robitaille placed the gun in his mouth, put her hand on the gun, as well, and then, “tazed her several times,” the report states.

Deputies say the suspect could not say for sure who pulled the trigger, “but the gun went off striking the victim in the mouth, killing him,” the report states.

A sheriff’s office spokesman was not immediately available for comment Thursday morning.

