Man shot to death in East Manatee. Deputies are mum on details of what happened

A 27-year-old man was found shot to death in a residence in East Manatee, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office started what it is calling “death investigation,” after the man was found dead in a residence in the 6300 block of Glen Abbey Lane, in the River Club North subdivision, on Sunday.

About 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a shooting and found a 27-year-old man inside the residence with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead within 13 minutes of EMS arriving on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say there were others inside of the residence who told deputies the deceased “had been erratic and was making threats to harm himself and others at this address prior to the shooting,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “For investigative reasons, no other details on the case are available at this time.”

The name of the victim was not released.