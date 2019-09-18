Man shot while driving in East Bradenton, cops say. He then crashes into house

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man crashed his SUV into an East Bradenton home after someone shot him while he was driving Wednesday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 9 a.m., the sheriff’s office and paramedics were called out to the 3500 block of 39th Street East to a report of a shooting. The victim was found inside an SUV that had crashed into the front of a home.

The victim told deputies he had been shot by two males driving a gold-colored Nissan Altima, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The victim, who had several gunshot wounds, was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition, according to the release.

Crime scene technicians were taking photos of the vehicle and further an area further along 39th Street East where evidence was found. Local residents said they saw the sheriff’s office helicopter flying overheard just after the time the shooting was reported.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.