Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and the addition of six new ones.

Deputies say Desmond Harley, 37, was arrested Sept. 2 on charges of witness tampering and aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. He was released from the Manatee County Jail Sept. 4 after posting $12,500 bond.

A host of new suspects were added this week, according to the sheriff’s office. Brian Smith, 35, is wanted for robbery. Lateasha Brookins, 40, is wanted for sale and delivery of rock cocaine.

Eddie Peterson, 44, is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, resisting arrest without violence, discharging a firearm in public, sale or delivery of a controlled substance and sale or delivery of cocaine.

Aaron Gordon, 24, is wanted for violation of probation, trafficking in stolen property and giving false information to a pawn broker.

Kashema Montgomery, 40, is wanted for family service fraud and violation of probation. Jean Merime, 32, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.