Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and the addition of three new ones.
Luis Dominguez-Dominguez, 51, was arrested Tuesday on habitual DUI charges. He is being held at the Manatee County Jail without bond.
Deputies say Luis Alvarado, 25, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, DUI and driving without a valid drivers license. Desmond Harley, 36, is wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.
The sheriff’s office says 34-year-old Patricia Sedillo is wanted for contempt of court.
Authorities are also looking for three other suspects:
- Carl Coston, 19, is wanted for fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, sale of narcotics and violation of probation.
- Ashley Cummings, 34, is wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
- Estela Garcia-Nava, 50, is wanted for conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
