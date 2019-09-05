Gunman who carjacked, kidnapped woman is arrested after chase and crash, cops say

Tips to avoid being carjacked and what to do if it happens to you The New Orleans Police Department offers tips so that you can avoid being carjacked but also tells you what to do if it happens to you. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The New Orleans Police Department offers tips so that you can avoid being carjacked but also tells you what to do if it happens to you.

The gunman who carjacked and kidnapped a woman on Tuesday has been arrested after a a chase that ended with him crashing the car, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarasota police officers saw the stolen vehicle near 42nd Street and Tamiami Trail. When they tried to make a traffic stop, the suspect led police on a chase until crashing into another vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both the suspect and the other person involved in the crash were taken to area hospital,

“Both drivers are believed to be OK,”a sheriff’s office news release states.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Sheriff’s office detectives have positively identified the driver of the stolen vehicle who was transported to the hospital as the suspect involved in Tuesday night’s carjacking, however, the investigation is ongoing,” the release states.

The sheriff’s office news release did not name the suspect.

On Aug. 3, at about 6:45 p.m., deputies say the suspect was at the Parkway Collections shopping center at Lockwood Ridge Road and University Parkway when he approached a woman who was entering her 2006 Cadillac CTS and forced her to drive him away.

The suspect eventually let the woman go but kept the car.

According to the press release, the sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the carjacking while the police department investigates the crash.