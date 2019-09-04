Crime

Carjacking suspect let woman go. He still has her car, Sarasota cops say

Sarasota

Authorities are searching for the man they say kidnapped a woman Tuesday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

About 6:45 p.m., the man approached a woman as she was entering her silver 2006 Cadillac CTS in the Parkway Collections shopping center, at Lockwood Ridge Road and University Parkway, and pushed her into her car , forcing her to drive him away.

The victim was later forced from her car on Desoto Road and the suspect took the vehicle, deputies say.

The suspect was described as a “scruffy” man standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and having a medium build. He had tattoos on both of his arms, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-316-1201 or submit a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477.

Tips can also be sent online to sarasotacrimestoppers.com or text TIP109 and send a message to CRIMES (274637).

