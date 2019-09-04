Carjacking suspect let woman go. He still has her car, Sarasota cops say

Tips to avoid being carjacked and what to do if it happens to you The New Orleans Police Department offers tips so that you can avoid being carjacked but also tells you what to do if it happens to you. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The New Orleans Police Department offers tips so that you can avoid being carjacked but also tells you what to do if it happens to you.

Authorities are searching for the man they say kidnapped a woman Tuesday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

About 6:45 p.m., the man approached a woman as she was entering her silver 2006 Cadillac CTS in the Parkway Collections shopping center, at Lockwood Ridge Road and University Parkway, and pushed her into her car , forcing her to drive him away.

The victim was later forced from her car on Desoto Road and the suspect took the vehicle, deputies say.

The suspect was described as a “scruffy” man standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and having a medium build. He had tattoos on both of his arms, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-316-1201 or submit a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477.

Tips can also be sent online to sarasotacrimestoppers.com or text TIP109 and send a message to CRIMES (274637).