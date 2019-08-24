Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

Fugitive who was on America’s Most Wanted caught in Florida After two decades, Michael Eugene Moore, a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted”, was captured after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville, on January 26, 2019. He was accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in 1996. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After two decades, Michael Eugene Moore, a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted”, was captured after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville, on January 26, 2019. He was accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in 1996.

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and the addition of two new ones.

Deputies arrested Erika Forrester, 24, on drug court violations on Thursday. She is being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says Luis Dominguez-Dominguez, 51, is wanted for habitual DUI offenses, driving with a revoked license and contempt of court. Carl Coston, 19, is wanted for fleeing to elude a law enforcement office, sale of narcotics and violation of probation.

Authorities are still searching for four other suspects:

Ashley Cummings, 34, is wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Estela Garcia-Nava, 50, is wanted for conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Christopher Jacquinto, 39, is wanted for failure to notify a change of address by a sex offender.

Michelle Eckman, 42, is wanted for giving false information to a pawnbroker.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.