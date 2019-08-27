Manatee County jail inmate dies in apparent suicide, sheriff’s office says

BRADENTON HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We are gathering more information on this developing story. Check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We are gathering more information on this developing story. Check back for updates.

A 38-year-old inmate at the Manatee County jail died in an apparent suicide after he hanged himself with a bed sheet, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

William Monette was found Aug. 24 in his cell hanging by a bed sheet from the cell door.

“Notifications were made and the Medical Examiner took possession of the body,” the report states. “This case will be further documented on future investigative supplements.”

The sheriff’s office did not immediately return calls on Tuesday morning, but the report indicated the investigation is ongoing though Monette’s death is being called a suicide at this time. It typically takes 60-90 days for the medical examiner to release the official cause of death relating to suicides.

Monette was in the Manatee County jail on burglary charges stemming from a June arrest. According to jail records, he had an extensive criminal history dating back to 1999 with multiple burglary and aggravated domestic battery charges.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Monette was sentenced to four years for aggravated battery in 2000, released in 2005 and sentenced to another five years for aggravated battery.

In 2014, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, was released in June of 2016 and returned to prison for two years in 2017 on burglary charges.

