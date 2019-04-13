Crime

Manatee deputies report suicide of inmate wanted in Michigan for sexual child abuse

Manatee

A 65-year-old inmate at the Manatee County Jail committed suicide early Saturday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, an inmate alerted a deputy of a holding cell emergency around 12:25 a.m. Thomas Quick was found to be unresponsive, with a sheet around his neck that was tied to the metal grate door in his cell.

Deputies say Quick was on booked into the jail Friday on a Michigan warrant for alleged sexual abuse of a child.

The deputy called for a medical assistance and jail medical staff began to perform CPR. Fire Rescue and EMS personnel also attempted life-saving efforts, but Quick was pronounced dead at 12:51 a.m.

