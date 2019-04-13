Manatee deputies report suicide of inmate wanted in Michigan for sexual child abuse

Grief can take its toll on you. Here’s when to seek help. The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience “complicated grief." Learn more here. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience “complicated grief." Learn more here.

A 65-year-old inmate at the Manatee County Jail committed suicide early Saturday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, an inmate alerted a deputy of a holding cell emergency around 12:25 a.m. Thomas Quick was found to be unresponsive, with a sheet around his neck that was tied to the metal grate door in his cell.

Deputies say Quick was on booked into the jail Friday on a Michigan warrant for alleged sexual abuse of a child.

The deputy called for a medical assistance and jail medical staff began to perform CPR. Fire Rescue and EMS personnel also attempted life-saving efforts, but Quick was pronounced dead at 12:51 a.m.