Three bodies and an injured child found in South Florida home, police say

A man was taken into custody after police found three people fatally shot and one child injured in a Pembroke Pines home Sunday night.

The names of the man and the victims haven’t been released, nor what events led up to the killings. Pembroke Pines police identified the home only as being in the 1600 block of Southwest 156th Avenue.

Pines police say they got to the house around 8:27 p.m., summoned by a 911 call that said a man was about to kill himself after murdering family members. When they arrived, officers went into the house, where they found the bodies and the child.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue took the child to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“This is a shock,” neighborhood resident Jorge Cantero told reporters at the scene.

