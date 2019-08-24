A chaotic Coconut Creek scene: Two dead, cop shot, dog killed, rifles found

Police hold press conference after two people were shot dead in Coconut Creek Coconut Creek Police Chief Albert Arenal talks to the media about a shooting that took place near the 4200 block of Northwest 57th Drive in Coconut Creek on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coconut Creek Police Chief Albert Arenal talks to the media about a shooting that took place near the 4200 block of Northwest 57th Drive in Coconut Creek on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

A Coconut Creek police officer was shot early Saturday morning after responding to a chaotic scene where two people and one dog were found dead, and another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At 7:05 a.m. police received a call of a domestic disturbance involving a stabbing from a woman in a neighboring home. She told police there was a woman banging on her door asking for help, police said at a press conference.

The first Coconut Creek officer to respond was four-and-a-half year veteran Andrew Renna, 38. When he got to the home, in the 4200 block of Northwest 57th Drive, his patrol car took fire. Shotgun rounds went through his passenger door and window, police said.

Renna drove down the street, where several officers arranged for him to be taken to Broward Health North. Police said he is in “very good stable condition.” His right lung was punctured, but he does not require surgery.

The next officers responding to the scene and encountered Jason Roseman, 44, who was armed with a shotgun at Northwest 42nd Way and Northwest 56th Drive, police said. Once he was surrounded, he dropped the shotgun and was taken into custody.

A combined SWAT tactical team went into his home, where they found a dead person and a dead pit bull, several rifles and ammunition upstairs and an improvised explosive device (IED) in the garage. Next door, authorities found a woman dead in the driveway.

In front of another home, a man was found in critical condition in a driveway. He was taken to Broward Health North in “extremely critical condition,” police said.

A bomb team was called in and identified the IED as a prop and not a real device, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.