Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward
The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and addition of two new ones.
Deputies arrested Whitney Matthews, 32, Monday on child neglect charges. She is being held at the Manatee County Jail on bond totaling $9,000.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Ashley Cummings, 34, is wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Erika Forrester, 24, is wanted for contempt of court violation of drug court.
Authorities are still searching for four other suspects:
- Estela Garcia-Nava, 50, is wanted for conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
- Christopher Jacquinto, 39, is wanted for failure to notify a change of address by a sex offender.
- Michelle Eckman, 42, is wanted for giving false information to a pawnbroker.
- Andrew Howell, 32, is wanted for trafficking oxycodone, possession of meth, possession of cocaine and tampering with physical evidence.
Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
