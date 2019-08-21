Drug dealer wanted to steal man’s car. He is going to prison for killing him in park

‘Oh God, oh my God’ says security guard as Alex Cherp lay fatally injured in 911 call Security guard Miguel Ramos calls 911 after finding Alexander Cherp who he found laying next to his car after he was shot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Security guard Miguel Ramos calls 911 after finding Alexander Cherp who he found laying next to his car after he was shot.

Alan Baily on Wednesday was found guilty of killing Alexander “Alex” Cherp in 2017 as part of a plot to steal Cherp’s Mercedes-Benz, leaving him to die in the Greenbrook Park in Lakewood Ranch.

After deliberating for just about 30 minutes, a jury of 12 found Baily guilty as charged of first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery. He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 2.

Because Baily was only 17 at the time he murdered Cherp, a life sentence is not automatic and he could be sentenced to as little as 40 years in prison.

His co-defendant, Jose Hernandez, in October pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery in exchange for a 43-year prison sentence. Hernandez did not testify against Baily.

For Michelle Cherp and her family, justice was finally served in the brutal death of her only child. Cherp stood and faced her son’s killer as he was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs. Baily never turned to face her.

“My son loved his car. It was his life,” Cherp said. “He died not giving it up.”

A security guard just before midnight on Feb. 4, 2017, found Cherp dying from two gunshot wounds to the head, the guard testified. He may have survived one of those gunshots but not the other, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Wilson Broussard testified on Wednesday morning.

The victim was meeting Baily because he wanted to smoke marijuana, but Baily had already discussed robbing Cherp, or doing a “lick,” because he had a lot of money and a really nice car, said a witness testifying about what she had heard. It was unclear at which point Hernandez was brought into the plan.

“Taking this car was Alan Baily’s plan,” Assistant State Attorney Suzanne O’Donnell said during closing arguments.

Hernandez fired the first shot, and then told Baily to “finish him off,” a nervous and upset Baily later told that same witness. Baily told her, “J and I were supposed to take the car. We were just supposed to take the car.”

Video surveillance footage played for the jury showed when they met up with Cherp at a Wawa. Baily and Hernandez’s fingerprints were both found inside Cherp’s car. Cell phone records also showed there were c onversations between Baily and Cherp leading up to his death. Cherp’s girlfriend testified that she was with the victim when he first texted Baily about getting marijuana.