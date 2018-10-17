It was a drug deal gone bad in a Lakewood Ranch park. A killer is going to prison

One of two suspects charged in a fatal shooting during a drug deal gone wrong in a Lakewood Ranch park in 2017 has been sentenced to 43 years in prison after taking a plea deal in the case.
Jose Victor “Jay” Hernandez Jr., 20, and Alan Baily, 19, were each indicted on first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery charges in the death of Alexander “Alex” Cherp.
Just before midnight on Feb. 4, 2017, a security guard found Cherp lying just outside his car with gunshots wounds at Greenbrook Park, 6655 Greenbrook Blvd., in Lakewood Ranch. Cherp was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital where he died a few hours later.
On Oct. 5, Hernandez pleaded no contest to the lesser charge of second-degree murder in exchange for a 43-year prison sentence. He also pleaded no contest to the attempted armed robbery charge. Hernandez will be given credit for the time he has served at the Manatee County jail since his Feb 17, 2017 arrest.
While testifying against Baily was not a condition of Hernandez’s plea deal, that does not mean he will not testify, according to Assistant State Attorney Suzanne O’Donnell, who is prosecuting the case.
Hernandez was facing life in prison before taking the plea deal.
Meanwhile, Baily’s trial has been postponed and is now scheduled to begin during the two-week trial period that begins Jan. 22. following an agreement between the prosecution and the defense.
Cherp was known to buy marijuana from someone named “Alan,” according to an investigation by the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit. Baily’s parents live less than a mile from Greenbrook Park where the victim was found and detectives were able to link his mother’s cell phone to the crimes.
Hernandez’s girlfriend at the time of the killing helped detectives link him to the crimes. She told detectives that she had given Hernandez a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun to sell for her, and a .40-caliber shell was found when crime scene technicians searched Cherp’s car. According to reports, an unnamed witness also told detectives that he later had a break down and admitted that Baily had planned to rob an “Alex” but Hernandez shot him and told Baily to “finish him off.”
