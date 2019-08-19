Man tells cops he may be hit-and-run driver in fatal crash. He thought he hit a deer

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Palmetto man has come forward to tell authorities he may have been the one involved in the fatal hit-and-runthat killed a 13-year-old boy and a 47-year-old man walking along U.S. 19 early Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently in possession of the man’s vehicle, which authorities say matches the description of a white Chevy Silverado seen leaving the scene after the victims were hit just south of 49th Street East about 2:30 a.m..

The man called the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office after seeing the story on the news and believes he may have been the one involved. He told authorities the reason he did not stop is because he thought he hit a deer, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash killed Tyler Shane Pittard, 13. The name of the man has not been released.. An unidentified 40-year-woman was critically huirt in the crash.

The initial crash report stated the driver, for unknown reasons, drove off the roadway when the collision occurred. The three victims had been doing some night fishing when they tried to cross U.S. 19 to go to a nearby store.

As of early Monday morning, there have been no charges filed as the investigation continues.