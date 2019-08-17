Crime

Palmetto hit-and-run crash leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured early Saturday morning

Putting the puzzle pieces together

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jonathan Driskell has worked on the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team for two years now. Seeing death daily isn't easy, but there is good that comes from it, he says. By
Up Next
Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jonathan Driskell has worked on the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team for two years now. Seeing death daily isn't easy, but there is good that comes from it, he says. By
Palmetto

A 13-year-old boy and a 47-year-old man were killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 2:36 a.m., teenager Tyler Shane Pittard was walking on the shoulder of the road, along with the 47-year-old man and another 40-year-old female victim, when they were struck by an SUV traveling south on U.S. 19 south of 49th Street East.

Troopers say the unknown driver of a white Chevy Silverado did not stop after the accident.

According to a crash report, the driver drove off the roadway, struck the three pedestrians and continued south on U.S. 19.

The 47-year-old, who lived in Palmetto, has not been identified pending next of kin notification. The 40-year-old victim was taken to Blake Medical Center with critical injuries and also has not been identified.

An investigation is ongoing.

Profile Image of Ryan Callihan
Ryan Callihan
Ryan Callihan is the Bradenton Herald’s County Reporter, covering local government and politics. On the weekends, he also covers breaking news. Ryan is a graduate of USF St. Petersburg.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  