Palmetto hit-and-run crash leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured early Saturday morning

A 13-year-old boy and a 47-year-old man were killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 2:36 a.m., teenager Tyler Shane Pittard was walking on the shoulder of the road, along with the 47-year-old man and another 40-year-old female victim, when they were struck by an SUV traveling south on U.S. 19 south of 49th Street East.

Troopers say the unknown driver of a white Chevy Silverado did not stop after the accident.

According to a crash report, the driver drove off the roadway, struck the three pedestrians and continued south on U.S. 19.

The 47-year-old, who lived in Palmetto, has not been identified pending next of kin notification. The 40-year-old victim was taken to Blake Medical Center with critical injuries and also has not been identified.

An investigation is ongoing.