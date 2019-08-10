Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

Fugitive who was on America’s Most Wanted caught in Florida After two decades, Michael Eugene Moore, a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted”, was captured after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville, on January 26, 2019. He was accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in 1996. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After two decades, Michael Eugene Moore, a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted”, was captured after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville, on January 26, 2019. He was accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in 1996.

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Three new suspects were added this week while two from last week’s list have been arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, Estela Garcia-Nava, 50, is wanted for conspiracy to traffic in cocaine.

Whitney Matthews, 32, is wanted for child neglect, deputies say.

Christopher Jacquinto, 39, is wanted for failure to notify a change of address by a sex offender, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Lamar Jennings on Monday. He was wanted for sale of cocaine.

Also arrested was Thomas Outing III, 25, on Thursday. He was wanted for the sale of rock cocaine.

Jennings and Outing remained in custody as of Friday.

Authorities are still looking for three other suspects:

Marlon Maldonado, 37, is wanted for capital sexual battery.

Michelle Eckman, 42, is wanted for giving false information to a pawnbroker.

Andrew Howell, 32, is wanted for trafficking oxycodone, possession of meth, possession of cocaine and tampering with physical evidence.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.