Days after burglary spree, he’s back in jail charged with — wait for it — burglary, cops say

Just three days after being held down by a Bradenton homeowner until Manatee County sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrest Vincent Stoudemire for a spree of car burglaries, the 43-year-old is back in jail and charged with an Aug. 15 car burglary.

According to the arrest report, a witness saw Stoudemire inside a neighbor’s vehicle around 4 a.m. and then drove away on a bicycle.

Deputies say they made contact with Stoudemire a short time later and found an empty wallet in the bike’s basket. Stoudemire claimed he found it laying in the road, the report states.

The victim was able to describe the wallet, including a “unique metal button on the lower right corner,” deputies say.

Deputies reviewed nearby surveillance cameras, which showed Stoudemire in the area and that he had stopped at a location where the items that were in the wallet were now scattered on the ground.

Based on Stoudemire being in possession of the stolen wallet and that he could be seen in the area where the credit cards and other items had been scattered, probable cause was developed and he was booked into the Manatee County jail.

He now faces the newest burglary charge, combined with the three previous car burglaries he is charged with from Aug. 11, which included an assault and battery charge for pushing the wife of the homeowner out of the way before the homeowner detained him for law enforcement.

Stoudemire is listed as a career offender and was previously being held on a total of $12,000 in bonds from the Aug. 11 crime spree. Court records were not immediately available to determine how he made bond from the Aug. 11 arrest or if the bond was lowered at his first appearance.

Stoudemire has a lengthy arrest record for crimes such as burglary, battery, robbery, aggravated domestic violence, theft, purse snatching, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.