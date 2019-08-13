He picked the wrong home, cops say. Bradenton homeowner detains burglar until deputies arrive

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say Vincent Stoudemire, 43, was on his third burglary of the night when a Bradenton homeowner saw Stoudemire inside his vehicle and detained him until deputies arrived.

Deputies were at another scene where someone they identified as Stoudemire had just tried to steal a gas can from a homeowner’s carport when the burglary-in-progress call came in over the radio, according to the arrest report.

When deputies arrived to the second burglary, Stoudemire was in the front lawn with the homeowner holding him down, deputies say.

According to the arrest report, the homeowners came out of their residence to smoke a cigarette and saw Stoudemire inside their vehicle with a handful of change in his hand that he had taken from the center console. Deputies say Stoudemire tried to convince the homeowner he was playing a prank on his brother but apparently had the wrong home.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The homeowner pulled out his phone to take a picture of Stoudemire, who slapped it out of his hand and then pushed his wife out of the way in an attempt to flee, deputies say. But the homeowner caught up to Stoudemire and detained him, the report states.

During a search of Stoudemire’s vehicle, deputies say they found a business check in the name of a possible third victim, which was confirmed when that person was contacted. After receiving a call from the deputies, the third victim checked her vehicle to find that it had been gone through and the check was missing, the report states.

Deputies say they also found a “crack pipe,” which tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

Stoudemire was charged with two felony counts of burglary and a felony count of burglary with assault and battery. He was booked into the Manatee County jail with no bond because he was already out on bond awaiting a court date for a previous burglary charge.