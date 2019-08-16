Prosecutors claimed lack of evidence that Bradenton woman had stabbed boyfriend. Now he’s dead

911 call after Anthony Wilson was stabbed to death A woman called to tell police that Anthony Wilson was stabbed and lying in an apartment in Bradenton. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A woman called to tell police that Anthony Wilson was stabbed and lying in an apartment in Bradenton.

When Anthony Wilson called police on March 18 to report his girlfriend Roberta McDonald had put a knife to his neck and told him, “I’m going to kill you,” he showed the officer four wounds from previous instances when she had stabbed him.

The Bradenton police officer who later arrested McDonald thought the wounds were all consistent with his accounts.

But when the case was reviewed by the state attorney’s office, prosecutors decided there was a “lack of corroborating witnesses or other evidence” to file formal charges. The case was dismissed, and McDonald was released from the Manatee County jail on April 24.

Less than four months later, Wilson is dead.

McDonald, who is claiming self-defense, was arrested a few hours after police found Wilson dead inside his apartment from multiple stab wounds. She is charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Manatee County jail on a $300,000 bond.

“There were no witnesses to any of these altercations,” Assistant State Attorney Rick Filkins wrote in an action memo about the case in March.

The decision on whether to file formal charges must be approved by a prosecutor’s supervisor at the state attorney’s office and their division chief. Some cases are discussed during a weekly meeting of all the chiefs with State Attorney Ed Brodsky.

Despite the decision by the state attorney’s office, Filkins wrote in the note that Wilson had “presented injuries to law enforcement that were consistent with knife attacks that had healed over. The victim delayed reporting the attacks until March 2019 because he was afraid it might compromise his employment as a mail carrier.”

But the couple lived together in a relationship he described as “friends with benefits,” the memo pointed out, and the assaults occurred over a period of about three months while they were drinking alcohol and smoking crack.

“When interviewed by law enforcement, the defendant stated she did argue with the victim on occasion but she never used a weapon against him. She said the victim was jumped by unknown assailants while walking to work on one occasion and that is how he was injured,” Filkins wrote in the note.