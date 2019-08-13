Bradenton man’s girlfriend threatened to kill him five months ago. Now she’s charged with murder

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A Bradenton woman accused of killing her boyfriend had been charged in March with stabbing the man on several occasions, but prosecutors declined to pursue the case. A judge also declined Anthony Bernard Wilson’s request for a protective order against the woman, despite her telling him: “I’m gonna kill you.”

Less than five months later, Wilson is dead, and the woman, Roberta Gail McDonald, has been charged with murder, after police found his body at his East Bradenton apartment.

McDonald was arrested Monday afternoon, hours after Wilson was found dead in the Treesdale Apartment complex in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. where he lived.

Police in March said McDonald had stabbed Wilson four times before he called police to report the domestic violence, according to Manatee County court records. She had also thrown a VCR at him once.

When the woman held a knife to his neck and told him, “I’m gonna kill you” and “I’m gonna get you,” he finally got scared enough to call police, according to an arrest report.

McDonald was charged in March with four counts of aggravated domestic battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated domestic battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery.

The state attorney’s office declined to file formal charges against McDonald, however, and the case was dismissed.

Wilson also petitioned the court for a protective injunction for repeated violence but was denied.

According to probable cause affidavit for McDonald’s March 18 arrest, Wilson had been afraid to report the abuse before because he worked for the U.S. Postal Service and thought it could jeopardize his job. At the time, he told police, that theirs was a “friends with benefits” type relationship. However, McDonald told police that she been living with him for seven to eight months.

The most recent time McDonald had stabbed him was about nine days before the March 18 arrest, according to the affidavit. Wilson told police that McDonald stabbed him three times in the lower left arm with a steak knife because she was upset that he had taken too long to get home from work.

She later threatened to kill him, police said.

The prior three stabbings had also occurred within about three months of McDonald’s March 18 arrest, according to Wilson. He showed police each of the wounds, and officers noted that the wounds, including their stages of healing, seemed consistent with his account.

Each time, McDonald stabbed him with a steak knife she was known to carry, according to police. At least three of the four stabbings, she was reported to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, police said.

Wilson also had a scar consistent with his report that she threw a VCR at him, hitting him in the face.

McDonald’s criminal history include more than a dozen arrests, including for charges of throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle, possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

Anyone with any information on this case can call Bradenton Police Detective Andy Perez at 941-932-9322. Tips can also be submitted to Bradenton police by emailing crimetips@cityofbradenton.com. Or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at manateecrimestoppers.com.