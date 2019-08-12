A body was found at Bradenton apartment complex. Police have charged a woman with murder

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Bradenton woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a body was found at a Bradenton apartment complex on Monday, according to Bradenton Police Department.

Around 11:41 a.m., police responded to the Treesdale Apartment Complex in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue East for a report of a deceased person.

There they found the body of 56-year-old Anthony Bernard Wilson. His body showed signs of trauma, police say.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Detectives were able to identify 53-year-old Roberta Gail McDonald of Bradenton as a suspect. McDonald was located and arrested without incident on Monday afternoon. She is charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone who has information on this case can call Detective Andy Perez at (941) 932-9322 or email crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.