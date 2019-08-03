Crime
Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward
The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Three new suspects were added this week.
Deputies say Lamar Jennings, 36, is wanted for the sale of cocaine. Michelle Eckman, 42, is wanted for giving false information to a pawnbroker.
According to the sheriff’s office, Andrew Howell, 32, is wanted for trafficking oxycodone, possession of meth, possession of cocaine and tampering with physical evidence.
Authorities are still looking for three other suspects:
- Marlon Maldonado, 37, is wanted for capital sexual battery.
- Thomas Outing III, 25, is wanted for the sale of rock cocaine.
- Jaimie Ayer, 42, is wanted on seven counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and violation of probation.
Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
