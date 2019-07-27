Have you seen one of these 5 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

Fugitive who was on America’s Most Wanted caught in Florida After two decades, Michael Eugene Moore, a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted”, was captured after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville, on January 26, 2019. He was accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in 1996. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After two decades, Michael Eugene Moore, a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted”, was captured after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville, on January 26, 2019. He was accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in 1996.

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. One suspect has been arrested.

Deputies said 49-year-old John McNally was arrested on grand theft charges Tuesday. He is being held in the Manatee County Jail without bond.

Authorities are still looking for five other suspects:

Marlon Maldonado, 37, is wanted for capital sexual battery.

Thomas Outing III, 25, is wanted for the sale of rock cocaine.

Jaimie Ayer, 42, is wanted on seven counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and violation of probation.

Erica Cooper, 29, is wanted for violation of probation and petit theft.

Bruce Hall, 57, is wanted for failure to notify change of address for a career offender.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.