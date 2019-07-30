‘Intoxicated’ mom locks her two kids in car, cops say. The outside heat index was 102

Simple tips to avoid tragedy as hot car deaths reach highest toll on record As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number.

Two children were hospitalized after their “heavily intoxicated” mother left them locked in a hot car, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they do not know how long the children, who were treated for heat exhaustion, were in the car before they were found Monday afternoon.

The woman, 35-year-old Andrea Cole, told deputies she had no idea she had left the children in the car. She faces child neglect charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

About 12:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded a to a report of a possible domestic disturbance at Cole’s home. Her address was redacted from the report.

Deputies say the vehicle was in the direct sunlight when they arrived and the two children were observed inside, one of whom was unresponsive while the other was showing signs of heat exhaustion.

Deputies immediately got into the vehicle and began to render aid, at which time the younger child became responsive and both were transported to the hospital for care.

The outside heat index reached 102 on Monday, although it is likely it was much warmer in the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found loose medication and opened bottles of liquor, as well as used diapers.

Deputies then made contact with Cole, who was inside her home, at which time Cole became “very hostile,” balling her fists and becoming more agitated as deputies asked her questions, according to the report.

Deputies say she began to approach them and threatened to fight them, at which time she was immediately taken into custody, but she continued to verbally assault the deputies.

According to the report, deputies then entered the home to retrieve some items to take to the children at the hospital. They say trash and soiled diapers on the counter and on every open surface. Empty liquor bottles were tossed about the home and deputies say they could not find any edible food for the children.

Numerous bites and sores were found on both children, the report states.

The ages of the children were not released. They were last known to be listed in stable condition.

Cole is charged with felony child neglect and felony resisting arrest with violence and booked into the Manatee County jail where she remains.