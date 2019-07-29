Another shooting at this Bradenton bar. Cops release photos of ‘persons of interest’

Sheriff’s office searching for suspect in fatal shooting at Spot on 26th The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspected shooter, Demetrius Gabriel, in Friday morning's fatal shooting at the bar, Spot on 26th. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspected shooter, Demetrius Gabriel, in Friday morning's fatal shooting at the bar, Spot on 26th.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on two “persons of interest” in a shooting at Bradenton bar.

Deputies responded to a fight at the Spot on 26th club, 4307 26th St. W., just before 2 a.m. on July 22. According to a report, a large crowd was leaving the club as deputies arrived.

Witnesses said the fight had occurred across the street and that two gunshot victims were at local hospitals, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said during the the fight, “several shots were fired,” and one of those involved in the fight was shot in the buttocks, possibly fracturing his hip. Another man was attempting to break up the fight and he was shot in the leg.

Neither man suffered life threatening wounds, according to the report.

Detectives have released a photo of two men standing outside the club near their vehicles. One is near a Cadillac and the other is near a Dodge Charger.

The bar has a history of violence. In December of 2017, Jarvis Isom Jr. was shot dead in the entrance way of the bar.

In April of this year, a scenario almost identicical to what happened last week played out when a fight broke out and someone tried to intervene to break it up. One of those involved in the fight and the person who tried to intervene were shot and survived.

CAN YOU ID ME: The 2 men by this Cadillac and the occupant(s) of what appears to be a Dodge Charger are considered persons of interest in a shooting at Spot 26 on 7/22. Have Info? Call us at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS. Details: https://t.co/P0NaqLyryv pic.twitter.com/TDOLlYAvyx — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) July 26, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 866-636-TIPS.