Two hurt in shooting outside Bradenton nightclub, cops say. Deputies looking for gunman

Two people were hurt in an overnight shooting at a Bradenton nightclub and deputies are looking for a man who goes by “Scooter” in connection with the incident, according to a news release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The two victims, a 39-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, were inside the Spot 26, 4307 26th St. W., around 2:43 a.m. Monday with a man named “Scooter” when “words were exchanged” between one of the men and “Scooter,” according to the sheriff’s office.

When the club closed and patrons went outside, deputies said the 39-year-old man and “Scooter” got into a fist fight and the 30-year-old man tried to intervene.

“Scooter” pulled out a gun and shot both men before taking off in an unknown direction, according to the news release.

The 30-year-old man ran down the middle of 43rd Avenue West where a bystander drove him to a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 39-year-old man ran, but collapsed behind the back door of the club. EMS crews treated him at the scene and he was later taken to a hospital.

Both men were still alive as of Monday morning, but their conditions were not known, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.