Crime
Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward
Fugitive who was on America’s Most Wanted caught in Florida
The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of two suspects and the addition of three new ones.
According to a release, 32-year-old Victor Amaya was arrested July 10 on burglary, sexually battery, false imprisonment and domestic battery charges. He is being held at the Manatee County Jail without bond.
James Edwards Jr., 46, was arrested Monday on battery charges. He is being held at the Manatee County Jail on bond totaling $160,000.
Deputies say they are now searching for Marlon Maldonado, 37, who is wanted for capital sexual battery. Thomas Outing III, 25, is wanted for the sale rock cocaine.
John McNally, 49, is wanted for grand theft, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities are also looking for three other suspects:
- Jaimie Ayer, 42, is wanted for seven counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and violation of probation.
- Erica Cooper, 29, is wanted for violation of probation and petit theft.
- Bruce Hall, 57, is wanted for failure to notify change of address for career offender.
Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
Comments