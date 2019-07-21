Bradenton brothers were wanted for attempted murder. They are both now in jail.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Bradenton man suspected of attempted murder is in custody, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Gerardo Aguilar, 22, was arrested in Hillsborough County around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

His brother, 26-year-old Apolinar Aguilar, was arrested last Thursday in connection with the same crime.

The pair are suspected of taking part in an armed home invasion robbery that occurred last Thursday. A 37-year-old Bradenton man was found with two gunshot wounds in the 2200 block of Sixth Avenue East.

The victim underwent a successful surgery and was in critical but stable condition on Friday, the police department said.

Gerardo Aguilar was arrested without incident by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Gibsonton on Saturday night.

In addition to his arrest on the warrant out of Manatee County, Gerardo was also charged with possession of a concealed weapon as a felon, possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sunday morning, he was being held at the Hillsborough County jail awaiting extradition to Manatee County, according to the police department.

Apolinar Aguilar is being held at the Manatee County jail without bond on charges of attempted murder and home invasion robbery with a firearm.