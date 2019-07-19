Bradenton brothers charged with attempted murder. One is still on the run, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Authorities say they are searching for a suspect they consider to be armed and dangerous after a Thursday afternoon shooting at the Manatee Mobile Home Park.

Bradenton police responded to a 911 call reporting a man with unknown injuries in the 2200 block of Sixth Avenue East around 2:17 p.m. The 37-year-old victim had been shot twice, according to EMS staff, and transported to the Blake Trauma Unit.

The victim has successfully undergone surgery and is in critical but stable condition, according to a news release from the Bradenton Police Department on Friday afternoon.

Two suspects, who are brothers according to police, were identified in connection with the shooting, but one of them is still on the run. Apolino Aguilar, a 23-year-old Bradenton man, was arrested Thursday evening, and charged with attempted murder and home invasion robbery with a firearm. He is being held at the Manatee County jail without bond.

Police are still searching for his 22-year-old brother, Gerardo Aguilar, who police believe to be armed and dangerous, according to a news release. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call 911.

The victim was able to speak with detectives on Thursday, but underwent surgery again on Friday and was heavily sedated, according to police spokesman Capt. Brian Thiers. He is expected to survive.

“We really want to find Mr. Aguilar,” Thiers said.

Police will be working non-stop through the weekend until they find Gerardo Aguilar, he added.

Gerardo Aguilar was just released from a Florida prison in May after serving less than two years after he violated probation for a burglary conviction. His prior criminal history also includes convictions for various misdemeanors and fleeing to elude law enforcement, according to court records.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call Detective Juan Torres at 941-932-9308. Tipsters may also email crimetips@cityofbradenton.com or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-tip at manateecrimestoppers.com to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.