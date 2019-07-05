Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

Fugitive who was on America’s Most Wanted caught in Florida After two decades, Michael Eugene Moore, a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted”, was captured after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville, on January 26, 2019. He was accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in 1996. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After two decades, Michael Eugene Moore, a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted”, was captured after a three-hour standoff in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville, on January 26, 2019. He was accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in 1996.

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the addition of three new suspects.

Deputies say Kevin Hamilton, 23, is wanted for fleeing to elude, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and possession of marijuana. Drake Miller, 25, is wanted for contempt of court and theft.

According to a sheriff’s office release, 57-year-old Bruce Hall is wanted for failure to notify change of address for career offender.

Authorities are still looking for three other suspects:

Victor Amaya, 32, is wanted for false imprisonment, sexual battery, domestic battery by strangulation and burglary with battery.

William McAdams, 40, is wanted for charges of contempt of court and driving with a suspended license.

James Edwards, 46, is wanted for kidnapping and felony battery.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.