Have you seen one of these 5 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of two suspects and the addition of two new ones.

Deputies said Robert Condon, 50, was arrested June 22 on a warrant for simple battery. He has since been released from jail on a $1,000 bond.

Jessica Cox, 42, was also arrested for violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance, according to Crime Stoppers.

According to the sheriff’s office, they are now looking for 32-year-old Victor Amaya and 40-year-old William McAdams.

Amaya reportedly is wanted for false imprisonment, sexual battery, domestic battery by strangulation and burglary with battery.

Deputies are looking for McAdams for charges of contempt of court and driving while license suspended.

Authorities are still looking for three other suspects:

James Edwards Jr., 46, is wanted for kidnapping and felony battery.

Abel Duarte, 31, is wanted for violation of probation, battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Takelya Jenkins, 31, is wanted for violation of probation and battery on a law enforcement.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.