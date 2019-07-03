Former Bradenton private school teacher charged with having sex with student back in jail

Former teacher charged with having sex with a student Former teacher Kassandra Moore was arrested June 24, 2019, for lewd and lascivious battery. She also is under investigation for having sex numerous times with a 15-year-old student. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former teacher Kassandra Moore was arrested June 24, 2019, for lewd and lascivious battery. She also is under investigation for having sex numerous times with a 15-year-old student.

The former Bradenton private school teacher charged with having sex with one of her students is back in jail facing more serious charges.

The allegations against Kassandra Moore were first brought to the attention of staff at the Broach School, 2615 26th St. W., Bradenton on April 10. According to Bradenton police, the 15-year-old boy had told another student at the school that he was having sex with Moore and shared screen shots of their direct messages on Instagram that included explicit photos Moore had sent him. The other boy reported it to staff and police were called to the school.

Moore, 31, was first arrested at her Bradenton apartment on June 24, and charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and one count of transmission of harmful material to a minor. She was released from the Manatee County jail later that day after posting bonds totaling $31,500.

On Monday, the state attorney’s office filed formal charges in the case against Moore, increasing the severity of the charges. Moore is now charged with four counts of sexual battery of a minor more than 12 years of age and less than 18 years of age by a person in custodial authority and one count of transmission of harmful material to a minor.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She was rearrested Tuesday and is now being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.

Moore, who also went by Kassandra Thomas since getting married in 2018 but never legally changed her name, was fired from Broach on April 12 following an internal review by the school of the allegations against her.

The investigation remains on-going and Moore could still face more charges. While police have found no evidence that Moore was having sex with any other students, they have not ruled out the potential for more victims.

Kassandra Moore, a former teacher at The Broach, a private school in Bradenton, has been charged with having sex with a 15-year-old student multiple times and sending him explicit photos of herself. Manatee County Sheriff's Office Provided photo

Police have said they have DNA evidence from a condom, video surveillance footage of Moore and boy together and forensic evidence from both their cell phones in their case against Moore. The boy has been cooperating with police, as have another teacher at the school and a former student.

SHARE COPY LINK Bradenton Police are asking citizens with any information pertaining to their investigation of Kassandra Moore, a former teacher at the Broach School, to please come forward.

Anyone with any information on this case can call Bradenton Police Detective Michael Page at 941-932-9314. Information can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers to at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or manateecrimestoppers.com. A reward of up to $3,000 might be available.