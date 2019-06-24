Former Bradenton private school teacher charged with having sex with 15-year-old student

BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A former Bradenton private school teacher is charged with having sex with a 15-yer-old student several times and sending sexually explicit photos of herself to him, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Kassandra Moore, 31, was arrested Monday morning and charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery and one count of transmission of harmful material to a minor.

Bradenton police first learned of the allegations on April 10, when they were alerted by the Broach School, 2615 26th St. W., Bradenton, according to a news release. A printed out copy of Instagram direct messages between a 15-year-old student and Thomas, in which she was flirting with the boy, was provided to the lead detective assigned to investigate the allegations.

When the detective interviewed the boy, he gave them screenshots of the selfies that Thomas had sent him in which she was wearing lingerie or partially nude. The student also told the detective that he had met Thomas at G.T. Bray several times to have sex.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Children’s Educational Services operates Broach School, and the company foreshadowed Monday’s developments in a letter dated April 10.





“We believe in full communication with our school stakeholders, and in that spirit, I want to bring to your attention a situation that has taken place as of this morning,” the letter states. “We have placed Ms. Thomas on an administrative leave of absence while we investigate accusations that were brought forth that are in clear violation of our code of conduct.”

“As you know, student safety, school integrity, and a family-like culture is embedded in the very core of who we are as a school and an educational company,” it continues. “We greatly appreciate your cooperation and support as we ensure the truth comes to light and proper steps are taken to address the situation.

The company’s president, Rich Wead, pointed to his letter when reached for comment in late April. In his email to a reporter, Wead said the company fired Thomas on April 12, after an internal review by the school.

“Please know that all teachers and staff go through a thorough vetting process, including federal background checks and fingerprint screening, as well as reference checks,” he wrote.

Moore had recently been married but had not legally changed her name to Kassandra Thomas, as she is also known.

According to detectives, Moore tried to get at least one other teacher at the school to provide her with an alibi and reached out to a former student asking if it was possible to delete messages and photos from someone else’s password-locked cell phone.

Moore later provided a seven-page statement to the school trying to provide alibis for the allegations, and that letter was given to detectives, police said. She did not provide a statement to police when she was taken into custody at the Bradenton Police Department headquarters on Monday. She had an attorney present with her.

Anyone with any information on this case can call Bradenton Police Detective Michael Page at 941-932-9314. Information can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers to at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or manateecrimestoppers.com. A reward of up to $3,000 might be available.