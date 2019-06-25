Bradenton man gets 30 years in prison for child porn

What is sextortion and how are kids being targeted online? FBI Special Agent Brian Herrick defines sextortion and talks about how young people are being manipulated and coerced into creating and sharing sexually explicit content online. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FBI Special Agent Brian Herrick defines sextortion and talks about how young people are being manipulated and coerced into creating and sharing sexually explicit content online.

A 25-year-old Bradenton man will spend the next three decades in prison after being convicted of 10 counts of possession of child pornography and promoting the sexual performance of a child.

State Attorney Ed Brodsky made the announcement on Tuesday morning that Miguel Bonilla Rivera was sentenced to 30 years.

The Bradenton Police Department conducted the investigation, which began in July 2018.

BPD received a Cybertip that Rivera had uploaded an image containing child porn to Tumblr. BPD subsequently seized Rivera’s electronic devices and located additional images and videos.

“These charges stemmed from disturbing videos found on his cell phone,” Brodsky said in the release.

Law enforcement say Rivera admitted to possessing child porn. Rivera is said to have traded 200 images and videos of child porn online via Tumblr and Kik.

Assistant State Attorney Candice Bartholomew prosecuted the case.

“We are grateful to the Bradenton Police Department’s Detective (Kevin) Bunch for his diligent efforts in this case and we are pleased with the sentence imposed, which will safeguard children from this defendant for many years,” Bartholomew said.

Rivera was arrested by BPD in August 2018, in cooperation with the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force. Rivera was renting a place in the 900 block of 53rd Street East at the time of his arrest.