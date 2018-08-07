Bradenton man arrested, facing nearly a dozen felony counts after police raid apartment

Police arrested a 24-year-old Bradenton man after investigators say they found child pornography in his apartment.
Bradenton police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation Task Force searched an apartment in the 900 block of 53rd Street East rented by Miguel A. Bonilla-Rivera on July 26.
While executing the search warrant, investigators said Bonilla-Rivera was found to be in possession of child pornography, according to a news release from police on Tuesday.
Police said he told detectives he used social media accounts to upload, download and view child pornography, according to the news release.
Bonilla-Rivera was arrested on charges of directing or promoting a sexual performance by a minor and 10 counts of sexual performance of a child, all second-degree felonies. Additional charges are pending, according to police.
He was arrested Aug. 3 and is being held in the Manatee County jail on a $230,000 bond.
Anyone with information about or who may have been in contact with Bonilla-Rivera is asked to contact Bradenton Police Detective Kevin Bunhc at 941-902-9380 or email information to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.
Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 or online at manateecrimestoppers.com.
