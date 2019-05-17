Bradenton man was mentally ill when he threatened to blow-up sheriff’s office

Provided photo

A Bradenton man suffering from mental health illness is going to prison for threatening to blow up the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office operations center in 2018.

For eight months, Jamer Lomant Lawrence sent the sheriff’s office disturbing messages through Facebook Messenger using the profile name, Ljameer Muhammad.





In the days leading up to his Nov. 21 arrest, the messages became more serious and mentioned the sheriff’s operation center, 600 U.S. 301 Blvd., Bradenton. Claiming to be from the Middle East, Lawrence claimed to be on a mission to be recognized by Allah.

“I will see too y’all Hell,” Lawrence allegedly wrote on Nov. 20. “Come get meeeeee I going to Blowww that Too The walking floor .... I’m going to hell today.”

Lawrence pleaded no contest on Friday to a charge of threatening to commit an act of terrorism.

As part of a plea agreement, Lawrence was convicted and sentenced to 12 and three-quarters months in state prison. Lawrence, who has been in custody at the Manatee County jail since his arrest, was given credit for the about six months he has already served.

“Mr Lawrence, he has some mental health issues,” Assistant Public Defender Traci Dishman said in court.





Lawrence, who admitted to currently being medicated for his mental illnesses, only spoke to answer Senior Circuit Judge Peter Dubensky’s questions.