Man faces terrorism charge after he threatens to blow up sheriff’s office, cops say

A Bradenton man is facing a terrorism charge after he threatened to blow up the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Since March the sheriff’s office has been receiving “disturbing” messages via Facebook Messenger from someone who identified themselves as “Ljameer Muhammad,” according to the report.
Detectives eventually identified Jamer Lomant Lawrence, 28, as being the person behind the threats. Last week he was arrested and charged with one count of threatening to commit act of terrorism.
Lawrence is being held at the Manatee County jail on a $20,000 bond. Should he be released, a judge has ordered he be monitored through the supervised release program.
On Nov. 18, three days before his arrest, “the messages became more intense,” according to detectives. Lawrence claimed to be from the Middle East and seeking to complete his mission so that he would be recognized by Allah, according to the charges.
“I will see too y’all Hell,” Lawrence allegedly wrote on Nov. 20. “Come get meeeeee I going to Blowww that Too The walking floor .... I’m going to hell today.”
Lawrence sent several others messages and made references to the sheriff’s office operation’ center, 600 U.S. 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton, that were deemed credible by detectives.
When detectives later interviewed Lawrence outside his home in the 5900 block of 11th Street East in Bradenton, they showed him printed copies of the messages and Lawrence admitted to writing and sending the messages, according to detectives.
Lawrence claimed “his medications were making him do it,” according to the affidavit.
